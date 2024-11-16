NBA News: Brandin Podziemski reveals Stephen Curry, Warriors' motivation to excel this season

Brandin Podziemski opened up about what has fueled Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to shine in the current NBA season.

Coming off a disappointing campaign last year and facing the departure of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, many doubted the Golden State Warriors’ ability to contend this season. However, with Stephen Curry leading the charge, the Warriors have defied expectations and have been turning heads with their strong performances. Brandin Podziemski recently shed light on what has fueled the team’s resurgence and their path to success this season.

In an interview with ClutchPoints‘ Brett Siegel, Podziemski revealed that the Warriors found their motivation during the offseason, fueled by skepticism and negative chatter on social media. “Bulletin board material is a good way to put it,” Podziemski said when asked about the factors behind the team’s resurgence.

“I was always talking with Steph during the offseason, and we sent a ton of stuff to one another that we saw on social media,” he added. “Most of it was just people not believing in us. There were all the trade rumors that came up with Lauri Markkanen and Paul George, as well as people getting on some of our guys for their struggles or whatever they saw in offseason workout posts on social media.”

Podziemski emphasized that having Stephen Curry on the court is the ultimate confidence booster. “We are competitors, and as long as Steph Curry is on the court, you have a chance to win literally anything. Knowing that, and the confidence that he instills in everyone around him, it’s just extra motivation,” he explained.

Brandin Podziemski #2 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate a basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. (Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

The bond between Podziemski and Curry

Now in his second NBA season, Podziemski has formed a strong bond with Curry, whom he views as a mentor. Reflecting on their shared experiences, Podziemski recounted an impactful summer spent with Curry in France during the Olympics.

“I actually shared a bunch of experiences with him in France this summer when I was there for the Olympics. Through the early parts of the pool-play games, he was struggling. We talked a lot about what was going on and how the differences in the international game were getting to him a little bit,” Podziemski shared.

“Basically, before the quarterfinal game against Brazil, he promised that he was going to turn things around,” he continued. “The rest is history, as we once again witnessed that man’s greatness on the basketball court. It was something to see.”

Moses Moody on Curry’s influence

Moses Moody, the 14th overall pick by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft and a member of their championship squad that same year, spoke about Curry’s profound impact on young players.

“I think it’s been great to come into the league as a rookie and have Steph [Curry] being there from day one,” Moody said. “You’re naturally gonna kind of compare yourself and what you want; the ultimate goal is to become Steph Curry. And then it’s like, you kind of equate success, or the highest level, with being able to relax and taking steps back on the working side.”