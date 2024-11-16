NHL News: Jim Montgomery calls out Bruins’ major flaws after 3-2 loss to St. Louis

Jim Montgomery didn't hold back when addressing the struggles of the Boston Bruins, and after their recent loss to the St. Louis Blues, things aren’t looking good for the team.

The Boston Bruins faced another disappointing defeat, falling 3-2 in overtime to the St. Louis Blues. Despite jumping to an early 2-1 lead in the first period, the Bruins couldn’t maintain their momentum, ultimately suffering their fourth loss in November. Head Coach Jim Montgomery was candid in his post-game remarks, addressing the team’s ongoing struggles with consistency and energy.

When asked why the Bruins seemed to lose their rhythm after the first period, Montgomery pointed to a lack of energy. “We didn’t have a lot of juice in the tank,” he admitted. The Bruins had flown back to Boston from Dallas the night before, staying overnight to ensure proper rest, but that plan didn’t seem to translate into fresh legs. “We had legs in the first and kind of fell off after,” he added.

A significant concern for Montgomery has been the team’s consistency, particularly with puck pressure and management. “Our consistency and our puck pressure and puck management have not been very apparent,” he stated.

Montgomery also acknowledged that the team’s offensive game has been disappointing. “All year, it’s been more disappointing offensively, particularly at home, where we’re not getting enough shots or consistency,” he noted. Reflecting on the game, Montgomery lamented that the Bruins should have been able to close out the match and secure a 2-1 win.

Trent Frederic on Team Consistency

Trent Frederic, who scored both of Boston’s goals in the game, was another player who spoke to the media. He highlighted the team’s lack of cohesion as a significant issue. “Yeah, I think consistency is key. It’s about all five guys playing the right way,” Frederic said. He admitted he didn’t have a clear-cut solution but emphasized the need for continuous improvement and teamwork. “We’ve got to play as five, play as a team, and keep getting better every day.”

Charlie Coyle Focuses on Pressure and Support

“I think it’s about being on our toes, applying pressure, and being in good spots for support,” Coyle explained. He stressed the importance of not letting opposing teams off the hook once the Bruins gain possession in the offensive zone. “We need to be tight and not let them break out easily. Our reloads and support have to be better to maintain puck control and create more offensive opportunities.”

Coyle also noted that when the Bruins execute their game plan effectively, it results in a more enjoyable experience on the ice. “When we’re tight and pressuring, we’re going to turn pucks over more and play with it more, which makes it a more fun game for us.”

