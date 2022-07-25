The Boston Celtics tried to sneak on the rest of the NBA and submitted a huge offer for Kevin Durant. Nonetheless, the Brooklyn Nets weren't that impressed by it.

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes continue to steal all of the NBA headlines. The two-time champion reportedly wants out of the Brooklyn Nets, and there's no shortage of teams looking to lure him away.

But as much as everybody would love to have Durant on their roster, the Nets have set a historical asking price for his services. He's still under team control for the next four seasons, so that's far from a surprise.

Notably, several teams have expressed concerns about potentially meeting that asking price and still not being able to win a ring. But that's not the case with the Boston Celtics, as they've just submitted a massive offer to try and get him.

NBA Rumors: Celtics 'Leaning Towards' Making Massive Push For Kevin Durant

"The Boston Celtics recently offered a package around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for Durant and have emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant, league sources tell The Athletic," Shams Charania reported.

"The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added. Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions," the report continued.

"As of right now, the Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Durant," Charania sentenced. "They have tremendous interest in bringing him in and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle. Although there is work to be done, there is a deal to be had that would suffice the Nets’ overwhelming ask."

It's been nearly 15 years since the Celtics last won an NBA championship, and they're fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, so we get where this is coming from. But again, trading away most of the core that got them there would be a risky move, even if it lands them one of the best to ever do it.