Nothing went to plan for the Golden State Warriors last season. Stephen Curry and company failed to defend their NBA championship, losing to LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

But the Dubs are ready to turn the page, having made a number of moves this offseason. Shortly after Bob Myers left, Mike Dunleavy brought in Chris Paul and added the likes of Dario Saric and Cory Joseph to the rotation.

In addition, he re-signed Draymond Green after months of speculation around the big man’s future. However, there are still a few open roster spots and two former Lakers could be in consideration.

Warriors to work out Kent Bazemore and Juan Toscano-Anderson, among others

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Warriors are hosting free-agent workouts with Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke over the next two weeks.

Bazemore started his career at the Warriors after going undrafted in 2012, signing a two-way contract until being traded to the Lakers in 2014. He returned to San Francisco six years later, but in August 2021 Bazemore once again left for LA. In his second stint with the purple and gold he played next to LeBron James.

Toscano-Anderson also has a history with both teams. The Marquette product made his way to the Dubs roster from the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2020 and eventually won the 2022 Finals with the team. He left for the Lakers in the following offseason, but was traded to Utah in February 2023.