Today, it’s hard to think of Stephen Curry without also thinking of Klay Thompson. Now called theSplash Brothers, they’ve become the greatest shooting duo in the history of the NBA.

Thompson and Curry’s bond goes way beyond the court. They’re brothers, and they’ve talked over and over about wanting to play together for the remainder of their careers.

But long before they led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA championships, it seems like they weren’t that close. Apparently, they didn’t even talk during Klay’s rookie season.

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Barely Talked To Each Other

“I don’t think me and Steph said a word to each other the first year, to be honest,” Thompson said. “Steph only played like 20 games that year, I was riding the bench first 30 games of the year, I’ll get in, I was a shooter off the bench backing up Monta (Ellis) and Dorrell (Wright) and stuff.”

“I don’t even have that many stories about Steph from my rookie year because we didn’t really speak to each other that much,” Thompson added. “I was so quiet. When you’re a rookie, you don’t want to step on the vets’ toes. I was like the anti-Draymond (Green), Draymond came in he was just yapping the whole time, he was making his presence felt. I was just kind of in the background like I’mma do my work, be the quiet assassin, and just observe.”

Fast forward to today, and things have obviously changed quite a lot in the locker room. They’re just another example of what can be achieved by developing a strong bond on and off the court.