French prospect Victor Wembanyama seems like a lock to go first overall in the upcoming NBA Draft, and one of these teams may get him.

NBA Rumors: Teams most likely to get Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Draft

If there was any shed of doubt regarding Victor Wembanyama's status as the potential first-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, he dominated playing under NBA rules in the preseason vs. the G-League Ignite.

While PG Scoot Henderson also looks like an NBA-ready stud and a potential franchise-changing player, the French 18-year-old is the ultimate unicorn. NBA scouts are already salivating at the prospect of landing him.

According to multiple insiders and league executives, the race for Wembanyma could be one for the ages. But which teams have the better odds of landing the most hyped prospect since LeBron James?

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams That Will Tank For Victor Wembanyama

3. Utah Jazz

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz care about one thing and one thing only, and that's stacking as many first-round Draft picks as they can. They proved it by trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz still have some veterans left to trade, like Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson. They're not interested in winning games, as they know a unicorn like Wembanyama could lead them back to contention in no time.

2. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have slowly put together one of the most appealing young cores in the league. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and even Mo Bamba could turn out to be stars.

But they're still lacking that undisputed franchise player. Banchero could be their go-to guy for years to come and is sure a special talent, but they're still another guy away, and that guy could be the French stud.

1. San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich won't mind tainting his outstanding coaching record if that's what it takes to leave the San Antonio Spurs in good hands for the future. That's why he'll tank as hard as he can to land Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have no intention whatsoever of competing next season and will only focus on player development and getting ready for the Draft. They'll trade Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Doug McDermott to make sure to lose as often as possible.