Given how poorly the Los Angeles Lakers have fared as of late, NBA insider Colin Cowherd put together a controversial trade offer to send him back to the Miami Heat.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, even ahead of the Fab Four and the Kobe-Nash-Pau-Dwight year. It hasn't been pretty to watch, at all.

Frank Vogel's team's struggles go way beyond the court. It's not just that they can't seem to play and keep up with the rest of the West but also that things aren't exactly smooth between the players and the front office.

That's why NBA insider Colin Cowherd came up with quite a controversial trade idea for the offseason, stating that the Lakers should trade LeBron James to the Miami Heat in return for Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and three first-round picks.

Lakers Rumors: Colin Cowherd Puts Together Absurd Trade Idea To Send LeBron James Back To The Miami Heat

"Los Angeles, the first part of it is that he (LeBron James) isn't beloved in LA," Cowherd said. "Bron's an outsider, they'll move off you... This isn't an anti-LeBron rant."

"Sometimes, change is not only inevitable, it's a good thing," Cowherd explained. "When the Lakers call, who doesn't pick the phone up? People will pick it up. This would have been crazy to suggest 6 years ago, absurd 12 years ago, you couldn't even whisper it 15 years ago. Now, it's probably time."

The sole idea of thinking that Pat Riley would even consider making this terrible deal is comical, to say the least. Not to take anything away from LeBron but he's 37 years old already. There's no way the Heat will break up their core, let alone give away 3 first-rounders for a 37-year-old.

Shaq Says The Lakers Will Never Win A Ring Again If They Trade LeBron

Moreover, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal strongly advised against moving James. Per the four-time NBA champion, they need to figure things out or build around him rather than giving up on The King:

(Transcript via CNBC)

"Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal issued a stark warning to the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, saying despite an abysmal season, it would be a huge mistake to trade the team’s biggest superstar, Lebron James.

'If you trade LeBron, you’ll never win again,' O’Neal said of the Lakers in an interview with CNBC.

While the NBA trade deadline has passed, James’ contract with the Lakers expires in 2023. Some have suggested that trading James may be the quickest and easiest way to fix the team’s disconnect."

By any means have the Lakers shown any desire or willingness to even engage in potential trades for LeBron James. But when this wouldn't be the first time that something like this happens.