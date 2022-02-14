With the NBA trade deadline right behind us, teams can only sign free agents and players from the buyout market. But, who should they pursue? Let's take a look.

The NBA trade deadline is in the record books now, and what a deadline it was. From Kristaps Porzingis' last-second move to the Washington Wizards to the Ben Simmons - James Harden swap, it'll go down as one of the best in recent years.

But, as exciting and eventful as it was, most teams around the league didn't even blink. They failed to make moves, either due to a lack of interest or valuable assets to improve their rosters for the final stretch of the season.

Fortunately for them (yes, we're looking at you, Lakers), there's still a chance to revamp the squad: The buyout market. That's why today, we're going to take a look at the top 3 players that could be bought out pretty soon.

NBA Rumors: The 3 Best Buyout Candidates Right Now

3. Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson was the least-discussed player of the Domantas Sabonis trade. His prime is far behind him but he can still be a solid contributor for a contender looking for an interior presence and offensive rebounding.

The Indiana Pacers have no use for him once Myles Turner returns and there's no reason to start him over the young Goga Bitadze right now. He's not expected to be in Indianapolis for long.

2. Goran Dragic

If Goran Dragic didn't want to play for the young Toronto Raptors, what makes someone think that he'll change his mind for the tanking San Antonio Spurs? He's not even supposed to play a single minute.

Dragic is an efficient veteran who can score from all three levels. When healthy, his offensive impact goes way beyond the stat sheet, and multiple teams are expected to give him a call if bought out.

1. Dennis Schroder

And last but not least, we find Dennis Schroder, whose reputation took a massive hit at the end of last season. But even if his playoff performances left a lot to be desired, he's still one of the best backup point guards in the league.

Schroder's strong character will make it difficult for the Houston Rockets to keep him on the bench and there's no reason to start him over their youngins. Schroder can score and facilitate like the best of them, so we expect him to be on a contender by the end of the year.