Even though the Brooklyn Nets turned down the Boston Celtics' initial offer for Kevin Durant, Brad Stevens could still land the superstar forward.

NBA Rumors: This is how the Celtics can land Kevin Durant and keep Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics shocked the NBA community by submitting a very generous offer for Kevin Durant. If anything, no one expected Jaylen Brown to be available, not even for one of the best players in NBA history.

But the Nets know that they can't cave in that easily. Durant still has four years left in his contract, and they've given up way too much to just comply to his trade request. Whoever wants him will have to meet their price.

Fortunately for Boston, that doesn't mean they need to part ways with Jayson Tatum to get Durant. However, they'll still need to make plenty of sacrifices if they're serious about landing the two-time NBA champion.

NBA Rumors: Celtics Don't Need To Include Jayson Tatum In Any Trade For Kevin Durant

(Transcript via Adrian Wojnarowski)

"The Nets' posture on a potential trade has been largely unchanged: They want a massive return that potentially includes multiple unprotected first-round picks, pick swaps and impactful players for Durant, sources said.

The Celtics consider All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum off limits in any trade talks, but Boston is able to construct a package for Durant that could include Brown and as many as three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) -- and two pick swaps (2024 and 2026). Brown, 25, has two years and $56 million left on his current contract."

All things considered, that would be a reasonable return for Durant, given how many picks and pick swaps the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert. But in reality, should the Celtics part ways with two of their key players?

Brad Stevens will have a tough decision to make. The team is fresh off a trip to the Finals, and both Smart and Brown outplayed Tatum during stretches at that stage. Also, it's not like KD has proven to be reliable when it comes to leading a franchise all the way.