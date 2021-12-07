Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is still nowhere to be found and unlikely to get the vaccine against COVID-19. Discover the reasoning behind that decision here.

The Brooklyn Nets have fared slightly better than expected, all things considered. They went from being a clear-cut favorite to win the NBA Finals to just a very good team, all because of Kyrie Irving.

Irving decided not to get the vaccine and the team didn't want him being a distraction or a part-time player, thus they shut him down for the season unless he changes his mind. That's not likely to happen.

So, James Harden and Kevin Durant will have to do all the heavy lifting in his absence. While not ideal, it's not like they don't have anybody to pick up the slack. But, why doesn't Kyrie take the vaccine?

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Isn't An Anti-Vaxxer, Just Doesn't Trust The Available Vaccines

An original report claimed that the league's favorite troublemaker was protesting vaccine mandates because he wanted to be a voice for the voiceless. Now, it seems like he just doesn't trust the vaccine:

(Transcript via Bally Sports)

"Those closest to him also have shared that Irving knows anything he says will be magnified and scrutinized and he doesn’t want to be viewed as an anti-vaxxer. He’s not taking this stance to be a voice for the voiceless. He’s just not trusting of the available vaccines, according to sources.

Irving also does not want to get vaccinated because of bad experiences with his health due to basketball injuries over the years."

Steve Nash Says The Nets Won't Wait For Kyrie

Whatever is the case, the Nets don't seem to care at all. They're focused on what they can control and the players that want to be there and are truly committed to the franchise, according to coach Steve Nash:

“We just focus on our group and getting better every single day and if we get the gift of his return, we’ll be ecstatic but we can’t count on it,” Nash told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “We can’t wait for him. We have to get to work, and get better.”

Some people fear that Kyrie will just vanish into oblivion and irrelevance. It would be a shame to witness such a big talent go to waste but hey, he's a grown man and he's got the right to make his own decisions.