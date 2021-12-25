With COVID-19 hitting the NBA and the league approving adding multiple players to their roster, let's take a look at the best free agents still available.

Even though the NFL and NBA had health and safety protocols to prevent big outbreaks, COVID-19 continues to hit all major sports left and right. The league has refused to pause the season, so teams have had to find other solutions.

We've seen some unlikely comebacks now that the league is allowing teams to sign players as emergency replacements, with Joe Johnson back on the court after 3 years away from the NBA.

Trae Young, James Harden, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are just some of the players sitting out with COVID. So, who could be next? Who should contenders sign to try and salvage this complicated season? Let's take a look at the top 3 best free agents still available.

NBA Rumors: The 3 Best Free Agents Still Available

Honorable Mentions: Wesley Matthews, Bismack Biyombo, Tyler Johnson

3. Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol wasn't at his best the last time we saw him on the court but he could still provide 10-15 minutes off the bench. He's smart, savvy, a solid playmaker, and a guy that can do a little bit of everything on the court.

While not athletic nor fast, Gasol is a solid rim protector and can also hold his own in the perimeter. He's got a sweet shooting stroke from all three levels and should get another shot as an emergency backup.

2. Jeff Teague

Not so long ago, Jeff Teague was an All-Star point guard in the Eastern Conference. And while he's no longer an explosive scorer nor a good defender, he's still more than capable of leading an offense off the bench.

Teague can knock down shots from beyond the arc and is a veteran playmaker that could lead the way for the second unit. He may not flash with athleticism but can definitely give a team 15+ minutes.

1. Mike James

Mike James was actually pretty good for the Brooklyn Nets last season so it was kind of a surprise to see that they didn't bring him back. He's now playing for AS Monaco but he's constantly stated that he'll always have the NBA as a priority.

James is an explosive, streaky scorer that can knock down shots from all over the court. He likes to push the pace up and is a crafty playmaker that can play both guard spots. He could give any contender a massive boost.