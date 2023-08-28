The NBA offseason talk now has Giannis Antetokounmpo making headlines for a potential departure of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though his deal doesn’t expire until 2025, his future already looks up in the air.

The Greek Freak is about to enter his third season of a five-year, $228,200,420 contract signed in 2021. In the summer of 2025, Antetokounmpo will have a player option.

But the player has recently admitted he would consider playing elsewhere if he’s not convinced about the franchise’s direction. Therefore, two teams have already emerged as possible suitors.

Which NBA teams are reportedly interested in Giannis

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are two teams to watch on a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

“The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee, which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise,” Stein wrote.

What did Giannis say about his Bucks future?

“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do,” Antetokounmpo told the New York Times. “And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.

“The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise it doesn’t make sense. But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.”

This has obviously made a lot of noise around the league, as Giannis seemed to be destined to lead the Bucks for many years. However, it looks like this season could be crucial for his future.