Stephen Curry is still capable of playing at an incredibly high level, so the Golden State Warriors cannot waste any more second. The front office is aware of that, which is why it’s been making significant moves ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

One of Mike Dunleavy’s first decisions as general manager has been to trade Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, making it clear the Dubs want to win now. Besides, the team was able to re-sign Draymond Green, keeping the core that led them to multiple championships in recent years.

However, many rotational players are gone, and there are a few spots still uncovered. That’s why the Warriors are expected to make a few more signings before the new season, but we may have to wait for it.

Rumor: Warriors may not fill empty roster spots before training camp

The Warriors currently have 13 players under contract, which means they have two empty spots to fill the roster plus two open spots for two-way contracts. But according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors won’t sign more players before training camp:

“The remaining market is pretty dry. The Warriors are likely to take a patient wait-and-see approach before committing a guaranteed contract to somebody in that 14th slot, team sources indicated to The Athletic. If nothing appealing enough materializes before October, team sources indicate that the Warriors are comfortable putting their 14th spot up for grabs in a training camp competition among non-guaranteed candidates.”

The biggest names are no longer available, and those who are still in the open market don’t seem to be so attractive for the Warriors. Therefore, we’ll probably have to wait to know Curry’s new teammates next season.