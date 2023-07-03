This NBA offseason has already seen plenty of changes at the Golden State Warriors. The team failed to maximize Stephen Curry‘s great level last season, so they want to make sure not to have any regrets next year.

The promotion of Mike Dunleavy Jr. was necessary after Bob Myers left the organization, and this move immediately led to big changes on the roster. The first and perhaps most significant one was the deal that sent Jordan Poole to Washington for Chris Paul.

The Dubs then kept Draymond Green, whose future looked up in the air in previous weeks. But with many role players leaving the organization, the front office was forced to make depth additions.

Warriors sign free agent guard Cory Joseph

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors reached an agreement to sign Cory Joseph on a one-year deal, filling in the gap left by Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome’s departures.

The former first-rounder was part of the San Antonio Spurs team that won the 2014 championship against the Miami Heat of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, averaging seven points and 3.5 assists per game in the 2022-23 campaign.