Even though Stephen Curry played at an incredible level, last season didn’t go to plan for the Golden State Warriors. The team hopes the 2023-24 NBA season will be much different, and it’s been working to make that happen.

The Dubs haven’t made any excuses this offseason, leaving behind Bob Myers’ departure to keep a competitive roster. Not only did they re-sign Draymond Green, but also decided to bet on another veteran as Chris Paul.

Many role players left San Francisco as well, but the Warriors made sure to make enough moves in the free agency to have depth. There are still a few roster spots up for grabs, and they will reportedly audition a former first-rounder before making a decision.

Report: Warriors to tryout Jerome Robinson

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Jerome Robinson to a training camp contract. The Boston College product was selected 13th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Clippers had reasons to use their first round pick on him, but unfortunately, Robinson fell short of expectations. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2020, but was waived only a year later.

The guard will return to the NBA after two years, having spent the last two seasons with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League. Now, it looks like he’ll have a chance to fight for a spot in a star-studded team led by Steph Curry.