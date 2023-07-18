The Golden State Warriors want to bounce back from a disappointing season and everyone wants to be part of their resurgence. As long as Stephen Curry leads the roster, the Dubs will always have reason to challenge for the NBA championship.

Draymond Green ultimately decided to stay, Klay Thompson can’t wait to get back to his best and even Chris Paul is thrilled to be in the Bay area. Everyone is locked in and that’s what the organization needs.

In addition, there are many players behind the veteran stars who want to prove their worth. Jonathan Kuminga, for instance, is reportedly going to have more playing time in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Rumor: Jonathan Kuminga to have more room at Warriors

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, an anonymous Warrior insider claims that not only is Jonathan Kuminga staying in San Francisco despite the offseason buzz, but that he will have a bigger role at the Golden State Warriors next season:

“We’re aware that Jonathan (Kuminga) wants to play more. The chance will be there for him this season. We need him to be ready for a full rotation role in our frontcourt.”

Selected with the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga’s future looked up in the air as Steve Kerr dropped him from the rotation in the last postseason. However, it looks like he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.