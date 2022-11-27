The Golden State Warriors want to stop the bleeding and fix their issues before it's too late, so they could look for a reinforcement or two in the trade market.

Losing some key pieces can take a toll on every team, even on the reigning NBA champions. The Golden State Warriors have yet to find their best rhythm, and Steve Kerr continues to struggle to put together a steady rotation.

We already know better than to count the Warriors out. They've come back from the dead over and over and have proven to be the team to beat out of the Western Conference until proven otherwise.

But there are some evident issues they need to address sooner rather than later. That's why NBA insider Eric Pinus believes they could be in the mix for a big man like Spurs' Jakob Poeltl or pacers' Myles Turner.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Could Trade For Myles Turner Or Jakob Poeltl

(via Eric Pinus - Bleacher Report)

"Kevon Looney is a championship role player, but he and Draymond Green seem overmatched by the league's size. The Warriors were seventh in the league in rebounds a year ago but have fallen to 25th overall. Golden State needs additional help up front, and Wiseman doesn't appear ready to fill that gap.

Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers."

Both Turner and Poeltl are prime trade candidates this season. Their teams will most likely blow out their rosters ahead of the deadline looking to gather as many draft picks as they possibly can.

But the Dubs will face some steep competition to acquire either of those players. They have more than enough resources and young players to pull the trigger, but whether they're ready to give up on Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, or even James Wiseman remains to be seen.