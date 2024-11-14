Trending topics:
Where to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Ecuador host Bolivia in a Matchday 11 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how to watch the game live, either on TV or through streaming platforms available in the USA.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador
By Leonardo Herrera

Ecuador will play against Bolivia in a Matchday 11 showdown in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss a second of this pivotal matchup, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

In a crucial World Cup qualifier clash, Ecuador and Bolivia will battle for one of the final direct qualification spots. Ecuador sit in fifth place with 13 points, holding a slim edge in the standings but facing pressure from teams like Bolivia, who are making a late surge.

The Bolivians, rejuvenated in recent Matchdays, now see themselves as legitimate contenders for a World Cup berth and understand the significance of this showdown. They’ll aim to at least secure a point in Quito, a notoriously tough venue for visiting teams.

When will the Ecuador vs Bolivia match be played?

Ecuador will take on Bolivia for the Matchday 11 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, November 14, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Ecuador vs Bolivia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Ecuador and Bolivia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.

