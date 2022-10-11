The Victor Wembanyama frenzy is officially here. The French prospect introduced himself to those who weren't familiar with his game by dominating the G-League Ignite in back-to-back matchups, locking himself in as the first-overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Wembanyama has an unprecedented skill set. His unmatched combination of size, handles, shooting, shot-blocking, and durability make him perhaps the most well-round prospect in NBA history.

In fact, scouts have been so in awe of his potential and game, that some went as far as to compare him with Jesus Christ himself. That's a lot of praise coming from guys who watch young ballers play for a living.

"Wembanyama followed James’ comments with a second dazzling performance in exhibition play against G League Ignite on Thursday. NBA personnel have salivated over Wembanyama’s potential for some time, but these two games at The Dollar Loan Center somehow exceeded the towering expectations that grow with each step of his size 20.5 Nikes.

'This was like watching Jesus walk on water,' one international scout told Yahoo Sports.

There have been few, true moments when prospects cement themselves atop scouting boards. When their name gets etched in Sharpie, and then you throw away the Sharpie, from then until June — all around the league."

The Athletic's John Hollinger also reported Wembanyama's impact and how NBA scouts were salivating at the prospect of taking him in the upcoming Draft. He was nearly perfect in those two games.

"Over the two games, Wembanyama scored 73 points, shot 9 of 18 on 3-pointers, drew 28 free throws, blocked nine shots … and, less commented upon, only committed three turnovers," Hollinger wrote. "Beyond that, it wasn’t even the statistical accumulation that was so amazing, but the breathtaking way in which he accomplished it."

Wembanyama hasn't played a single minute of NBA basketball, yet he'll make a major impact on the upcoming season, with teams trying to get the worst record in the league just to have a chance at drafting him.