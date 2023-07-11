Being a team legend is no easy task, you become the standard bearer, the face of the franchise, the player everyone turns to.

In the NBA there have been many great players in the history of the league, now we look at each team and determine who is the best player to have played for everyone one of the NBA’s franchises.

Below are the greatest players on each of the NBA’s teams, some of them are true legends of the game!

Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins was a widely veteran whose best years were with the Hawks where he was a 9-time NBA all-star, NBA scoring champion, 2-time winner of the slam dunk competition, and had his number retired by the team.

Boston Celtics: Larry Bird

One of the all-time legends of the NBA, Larry Bird won the NBA title 3 times and was an MVP in two of them. Bird was the league MVP on three occasions and averaged 24.3 ppg.

Brooklyn Nets: Julius Erving

Back when the team played in New Jersey and played in the ABA from 1973-1976 everyone came to see Julius Erving or Dr. J. Erving had sensational seasons for the Nets, having thirty-four ppg his final season before moving to the NBA and playing for the 76ers.

Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker

Walker was a three-time all-star with the Hornets, improving from 12 ppg to 25.6 ppg before he left to Boston. Despite Walker’s best efforts he only made the postseason twice with Charlotte in 8 years.

Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan

The GOAT, enough said.

6× NBA champion (1991–1993, 1996–1998)

6× NBA Finals MVP (1991–1993, 1996–1998)

5× NBA Most Valuable Player (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998)

14× NBA All-Star (1985–1993, 1996–1998, 2002, 2003)

3× NBA All-Star Game MVP (1988, 1996, 1998)

10× All-NBA First Team (1987–1993, 1996–1998)

All-NBA Second Team (1985)

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (1988)

9× NBA All-Defensive First Team (1988–1993, 1996–1998)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1985)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1985)

10× NBA scoring champion (1987–1993, 1996–1998)

3× NBA steals leader (1988, 1990, 1993)

2× NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1987, 1988)

No. 23 retired by Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James

Lebron James will always be the heir apparent, but he can claim to have been able to win championships with multiple teams, something Jordan did not do, but James has his place as maybe the 2nd or 3rd best player in NBA history.

James won his NBA crown in 2016 with his hometown team the Cavs in a wild series against the Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki

The Dallas Mavericks had a legend on their court, Nowitzki was able to win a NBA title, also was the MVP of the finals, and played in 14 all-star games for the team. Nowitzki also hit for over 30,000 points in his NBA career.

Denver Nuggets: Alex English

Alex English came into his own in his fifth season in the NBA and produced 25,27, and 28 ppg seasons for the Nuggets. Playing eleven seasons English was the face of the franchise and made the playoffs in 9 seasons with the team.

Detroit Pistons: Isiah Thomas

Loved by his fans, hated by his peers, Isiah Thomas was a force to be reckoned with during his NBA career. A huge chip on his shoulder, Thomas and the Pistons won 2 NBA titles, he was named MVP in the finals in one, and was a twelve time All-Star.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry

Maybe the best three-point shooter the game has ever seen Curry has won 4 NBA crowns, being named MVP of the finals in one, and league MVP on 2 occasions. Curry has a career three-point percentage of .428.

Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon

The dream took the Rockets to new heights, winning two NBA titles, and being named 2-time finals MVP. Olajuwon took the Rockets to the postseason 14 out of 16 seasons he played for the club and left a mark in the city of Houston forever.

Indiana Pacers: Reggie Miller

Despite not winning a title Reggie Miller was a highlight reel player in the NBA and for the Pacers. 5 NBA All Star games, joining the 50-40-90 club in 1994, and averaging 18 ppg in his career, Miller just needed that title that never came.

Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Paul

For six seasons Chris Paul carried the Clippers on his back, sometimes playing for some pretty weak teams. Still nonetheless Paul had four seasons where he averaged 19 ppg.

Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant

In a town and a team that has had a lot of NBA legends, Kobe stands above the rest, with 5 NBA titles for the Lakers. 18- All- Star games, averaging twenty-five ppg and hitting over 33,000 points. Bryant was not only an exceptional player he was the face of the team and the league.

Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol

The Spanish international came from Spain and immediately made an impact for the Grizzlies. Gasol was one of the best defenders in the league during his era.

Miami Heat: Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade took home the big prize 3 times in Miami and would eventually had his jersey retired by the club. A major scoring threat his 2008-09 season where he had thirty ppg stands out as his best.

Milwaukee Bucks: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Bucks never had a player like Kareem, in his six seasons, Abdul- Jabbar hit over thirty ppg four times and the lowest ppg season was 27.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin Garnett

Garnett may be associated with Boston, but he jumped out the gate and made a name for himself with the Timberwolves. Being the face of the team until leaving for Boston.

New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is another player more familiar because of his antics in Los Angeles, but with the Pelicans, Davis earned his reputation as one of the league’s best.

New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing

A finger roll away from giving the Knicks a championship, Patrick Ewing wore his heart on his sleeve and was the main attraction of the Knicks in the early 1990’s. An 11-time All-Star, number 33 means so much to the MSG faithful.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was magic for his eleven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Being named league MVP in 2017 and having a sensational 2017 season where he averaged 31.6 ppg.

Orlando Magic: Shaquille O’Neal

From 1992- 1996 Shaq was breaking rims and taking names. Not being able to win the big one for Orlando the massive center had to leave, but left a huge mark, being a six-time all-star while defending the team, Shaq also averaged 29 ppg in two of those four seasons.

Philadelphia 76ers: Julius Erving

Appearing for the second time on our list Dr. J was magic for Philadelphia, winning an NBA crown in 1983, and being named league MVP in 1981.

Phoenix Suns: Steve Nash

The two-time league MVP, Steve Nash left a huge mark in Phoenix, having seven seasons where Nash averaged double digits in assists. In two stints Nash played ten seasons with The Suns and is a team legend.

Portland Trail Blazers: Clyde Drexler

Playing most of his career with the Trail Blazers, Drexler won the NBA title in his last season in 1995. He was an eight time All-Star while playing in Portland and gave the fans memorable moment after memorable moment.

Sacramento Kings: Mitch Richmond

Richmond was a King for seven seasons from 1991-1998. Richmond played six All-Star games, and was the third all-time in franchise history in points (12,070).

San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan won it all with the Spurs, a five-time NBA champion, 3 time NBA finals MVP, 2 time league MVP, and 15 time All Star. Throw in a career that averaged 19 ppg and a bronze medal, you have one of the most accomplished NBA players of all time.

Toronto Raptors: Vince Carter

Vince Carter was the face of the franchise for seven seasons, having stand out years averaging 27.6, 25.7, and 24.7 ppg in three of them. Sadly, Carter only took the Raptors to the postseason twice during his time.

Utah Jazz: Karl Malone

Playing well into eighteen seasons with the Jazz, the Mailman was twice named league MVP. Malone was an iron man playing at least 80 games in 17 out of 18 seasons.

Washington Wizards: Michael Jordan

At the twilight of his career Air Jordan still managed to put up decent numbers from 22.9 to 20 ppg in his two seasons. Even at 40, Jordan scored 20 or more points 42 times, 30 or more points nine times, and 40 or more points three times.