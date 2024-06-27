LeBron James will play with his son Bronny as members of the Los Angeles Lakers. The dream finally came true for the King and that delays his retirement at least for a couple of years.

A few months ago, LeBron admitted that one of his goals was to share the court with the USC prospect. That’s why the Lakers used the No.55 pick in the 2024 Draft. First time in NBA history in which a father will play with his son.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy. I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure. Being with him. Spending a full year with him in the same uniform, that would be the icing on the cake.”

Will Bronny James play with LeBron James and Lakers?

Yes. Bronny James will play alongside his father LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers selected him in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. An incredible day in sports history with an active father-son duo possibly on the court.

On May of 2023, Bronny chose USC as his destination to play college basketball, but, all hopes were halted two months later after suffering a cardiac arrest. Following an incredible recovery, the eldest son of LeBron decided one year was enough and shined at the NBA Draft Combine. Now, it’s showtime in Los Angeles.