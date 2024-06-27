The Kansas City Chiefs have to decide if Patrick Mahomes will play the rest of his career at Arrowhead Stadium or if the Super Bowl champions go to Missouri to find a new home.

Just a few days ago, Kansas approved a plan to finance a modern venue for Chiefs and Royals. Now, with all the pressure mounting on, Missouri’s governor, Mike Parson, finally spoke about the dispute.

“We are going to make sure that we put the best business deal we can on the line. Look, I can’t blame Kansas for trying. You know, if I was probably sitting there, I would be doing the same thing. But at the end of the day, we are going to be competitive.”

This has been one of the hottest topics in the NFL since Jackson County voters rejected a bill to fund the refurbishments needed for Arrowhead. When Texas (Dallas) and Kansas (on their side of Kansas City metropolitan area) appeared as opportunities, Missouri suddenly had something to say.

Patrick Mahomes could leave Arrowhead Stadium (Getty Images)

Will the Chiefs leave Arrowhead Stadium?

Right now, the Kansas City Chiefs have achieved their first goal. They are in the driver’s seat after voters in Jackson County didn’t support them. Now, Parson is feeling the heat for Missouri.

“The Kansas City Chiefs and Royals are big business. A new deal has to work out on paper and has to be beneficial to the taxpayers of Missouri. I think by the end of this year, we’re going to have something in place.”