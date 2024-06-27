Just as Justin Fields with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a star player of the Chicago Bears may switch positions to play as a punt returner.

NFL News: Bears plan to use their 1st-round pick as a punt returner too

Being selected in the 1st round of the NFL Draft is an absolute honor. However, the Chicago Bears are trying new things with their star players, as one of their newcomers could switch positions and play as a punt returner in the 2024 season.

This year, the Bears had the opportunity to choose not once, but twice in the 1st round of the NFL Draft. With the 1st overall pick, the NFC North club selected Caleb Williams, a highly talented quarterback who is also a threat on the ground due to his remarkable running skills.

With the 9th pick, the Bears were back on the clock. Needing improvement on offense, the club selected Rome Odunze, who is poised to become Caleb Williams’ primary weapon in the near future.

Report: Bears could try Rome Odunze as punt returner

Earlier this year, the Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback didn’t fulfill expectations, prompting the NFC North club to seek a new leader for their offense.

Caleb Williams is poised to become a superstar in the near future, but the club knows he needs to be surrounded by great players to achieve success. For this reason, the Bears added Rome Odunze to the roster in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Odunze had a remarkable college career at Washington. He was widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in this year’s class, but his role in Chicago might extend beyond the offense.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower praised Odunze’s qualities, emphasizing that while he is a key player for the offense, his three successful punt returns in college highlight his potential to contribute on special teams as well.

Rome Odunze of the Chicago Bears.

“Rome is an every-down player. Rome’s a first-down player, a second-down player, a third-down player, and a fourth-down player,” Hightower said, via Pro Football Talk. “He had three returns on the books and one of those three returns was a house call.”

While playing for Washington, Odunze fielded three punts. In one of those moments, the wideout had a remarkable 83-yard return that ended in a touchdown for his team.

Should the Bears try Rome Odunze as punt returner?

The main idea of adding Rome Odunze is to lineup as a wide receiver, but the Bears could definitely use his skills on special teams. The 2024 9th overall pick could be used as punt returner, but it all depends on the club’s coaches.

“I would never discuss that in the open” Hightower said about using Odunze as returner. “He’s in contention, just like everybody else. Best man will win, cream rises to the top.”