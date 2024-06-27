LeBron James' eldest son Bronny raised eyebrows by placing Kobe Bryant ahead of Michael Jordan, who competes for the NBA GOAT status with his dad.

Bronny James is already making headlines ahead of his first season in the NBA. The oldest son of LeBron James went viral on social media by picking Kobe Bryant before Michael Jordan.

In a video posted by House of Highlights on TikTok, the 19-year-old was asked to start, bench and cut the three aforementioned stars. Unsurprisingly, he picked his father to start.

But the surprising decision came with the following answer, as Bronny would bench Kobe and cut Michael Jordan, with a smile at the end of the video. Perhaps this has to do with supporting his father’s case in the GOAT debate.

Many claim MJ is the greatest basketball player of all time, but of course, LeBron James‘ son can’t go against father. Still, the fact that he’d dare to ‘cut’ the Bulls icon gave plenty to talk about on the Internet.

Bronny James ready for the NBA

Bronny James is now preparing to take a big step in his career by declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. After spending the last season with the USC Trojans in college, LeBron’s eldest son is turning pro.

After being overlooked in the first round on Wednesday, the young guard is expected to be selected in the second round today. His most likely destination are the Los Angeles Lakers, who hold the 55th overall pick.

With LeBron having a player option for next season, this move could help the franchise persuade The King to stay, even though James doesn’t want teams to draft his son as a maneuver to get him as well.