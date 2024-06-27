Germany face off against Denmark for the Euro 2024 round of 16. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

Germany and Denmark will face against each other for the Euro 2024 round of 16. Here, we provide an in-depth look at the probable lineups for both sides, detailing the formations and the key players expected to participate in this encounter.

Undoubtedly, one of the most intriguing duels of the round of 16 awaits. Germany, leaders of Group A with 7 points out of 9, showed moments of inconsistency despite their overall solid performance. It’s evident they’re not the formidable force of the past, as seen in their match against Switzerland.

However, they remain clear favorites against Denmark, the underdogs in this round of 16 clash. The Danes had standout moments, particularly against another strong team like England, and they aim to replicate that performance to potentially surprise the Germans.

Germany probable lineup

The locals Germany are looking for a place among the top 8 of the tournament. They are the favorites, but it would be a mistake to get overconfident.

Germany possible lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Denmark probable lineup

Despite knowing they are the underdogs, Denmark hopes to deliver a strong performance that could surprise Germany.

Denmark possible lineup: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind.