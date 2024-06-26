The Houston Rockets just made a very intriguing move which might lead to a huge trade for Kevin Durant.

The Houston Rockets were one of the biggest surprises at the end of last season when an 11-game winning streak almost put them in position to eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors from the play-in tournament. Now, they’re ready to take the next step by pursuing Kevin Durant.

Just hours before the 2024 Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Rockets are collecting as many picks as possible to go all-in for the star. “Brooklyn has a deal with Houston to return the Nets’ 2026 first-round pick for a 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Rockets also acquire 2025 right to swap Houston/OKC first for 2025 Suns first-round pick.”

So, when the NBA world acknowledges the Western Conference is absolutely loaded with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Mavericks, Houston won’t sit and watch.

“Most importantly in the deal, per sources: Houston relinquishes the right to swap a Houston/OKC first-round pick for Brooklyn’s 2025 first-round pick. The Nets control their own pick as they go into a full rebuild, especially important in talented 2025 draft.”

Kevin Durant could play for the Houston Rockets (Getty Images)

What will be the next team of Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant is currently under contract with the Phoenix Suns, but, last season was a disaster when a new Big Three experiment failed playing alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. That’s why Wojnarowski points out at Houston as a fresh start.

“The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns’ picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns’ picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they’re keeping Durant for now, but that could change next season. But now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns whole again.”

Although the information states that the Suns aren’t ready to break their core group, all these picks put the Rockets as front-runners if Phoenix change their mind. It’s not a wild scenario at all to bring a superstar to Space City.

“Rockets possess a pick swap with Suns in 2025, Suns’ pick in 2027 and could end up with the Suns’ pick in 2029 based on contingencies. If the Suns are ever faced with breaking up team, Houston’s also in prime position to pursue a younger Devin Booker. For now, Phoenix is trying to win.”