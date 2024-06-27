Uruguay and Bolivia clash on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America. Find out here how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America will bring us an interesting clash in Group C between Uruguay and Bolivia in a crucial game for their aspirations.

La Celeste head into this match in high spirits after claiming a 3-1 victory over Panama in their debut. With Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, Uruguay aim to win the Copa America for a record 16th time.

La Verde, on the other hand, have no margin for error after losing to the United States Men’s National Team in Arlington, Texas. Will Bolivia pull off a shock to keep their Copa America aspirations alive?

When will the Uruguay vs Bolivia match be played?

Uruguay and Bolivia will face each other on Thursday, June 27, at 9:00 PM (ET) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Roberto Fernandez (L) of Bolivia battles for the ball against Facundo Pellistri (R) of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Bolivia at Centenario Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Bolivia in the USA

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, Fox Sports Network, TUDN USA, and Univision NOW.