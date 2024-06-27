Switzerland will play against Italy for the Euro 2024 round of 16. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

Switzerland are set to play against Italy in the highly anticipated Euro 2024 round of 16. Here, we provide an in-depth look at the probable lineups for both sides, detailing the formations and the key players expected to participate in this encounter.

[Watch Switzerland vs Italy live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Two teams that faced a challenging qualification process are set to meet. Switzerland, who came close to defeating Germany but settled for a draw late in the game, navigated a tough group alongside Hungary and Scotland. They showed resilience and almost secured first place.

Italy‘s journey was equally dramatic. They faced a setback with a late 1-0 loss to Croatia, leaving them in third place with 3 points and in a precarious position to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. However, Zaccagni’s late goal secured their qualification, allowing them to continue their defense of the title they won in the previous edition.

Switzerland probable lineup

After finishing second in a very complicated group, Switzerland is going to qualify for the quarterfinals of this Euro 2024.

Switzerland possible lineup: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

Italy probable lineup

Italy will seek to remain firm in the defense of the title and obtain a victory that allows them to get among the best 8 of the tournament.

Italy possible lineup: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca.