The Boston Celtics need a breath of fresh air and some new blood to turn their season around. Here, we discuss the three best potential trade targets before the deadline.

The Boston Celtics have been far from a legit NBA Championship contender this season. Ime Udoka has left a lot to be desired in his first year in charge of the team, and some claim it's time to break up their up-and-coming duo.

While Brad Stevens will do whatever it takes to prevent that from happening, it's clear that the Celtics need some new players who can provide the boost of energy they've lacked since the start of the season.

So, now that the trade deadline is zooming in, let's take a look at the top 3 best targets for the Boston Celtics, hoping they finally pick up the phone and start making moves before it's too late.

NBA Rumors: 3 Best Trade Targets For The Boston Celtics

3. Dewayne Dedmon

While far from an All-Star, Dewayne Dedmon could give the Celtics exactly what they need right now: A defensive presence off the bench and a team-first contributor on both sides of the glass.

Dedmon has been efficient in limited minutes for the Miami Heat. But Omer Yurtseven did an outstanding job of filling in for him when he was out with an injury, so he could be available at the right price. He's on an affordable contract, also.

2. Domantas Sabonis

Talent-wise, it would be hard to make an argument against Domantas Sabonis as the best trade target the Celtics could pursue. But given the Indiana Pacers' steep asking price for him, he could be off Stevens' radar.

Even so, the Celtics have enough assets to pull the trigger and land the best-available power forward in the Association. He's not a big defensive upgrade but is one of the best interior scorers and rebounders in the league and his passing is an underrated aspect of his game as well.

1. PJ Washington

If the Celtics don't want to part ways with multiple assets but still look to fix their frontcourt woes, then they should make a run at PJ Washington. He could be the ultimate small-ball five for them with his hustle and ability to stretch the floor.

The Charlotte Hornets found their groove with him out due to injury and he's not getting as many minutes as he'd like right now. He's a former lottery pick with a never-ending drive and is lowkey a better defender than people credit him for. Washington would be a low-risk/high-reward pickup.