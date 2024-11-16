Former Patriots QB makes something clear about Deion Sanders' future in NCAAF

The future of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders in the NCAAF remains uncertain, and a former New England Patriots player has weighed in on the matter.

Without a doubt, one of the biggest surprises of this NCAAF season has been the Colorado Buffaloes. Led by the charismatic Deion Sanders, the team currently holds a 7-2 record and is considered one of the top contenders for the title. Sanders’ impressive performance as head coach has sparked much speculation about his future, with even a talented former New England Patriots quarterback offering his thoughts on the matter.

In sports, it’s common to hear the phrase “taking the next step” when a team or player starts seeing favorable results. Deion Sanders, the mastermind behind the Colorado Buffaloes‘ standout season, has recently been linked to a potential move once the season ends—either switching programs or even making the leap to the NFL.

One of the individuals who dared to weigh in on what Deion Sanders should do in the near future is none other than former Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl player with the Panthers, Cam Newton. In a conversation with ESPN’s First Take, Newton suggested that a great option for Sanders could be to return to Florida State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m gonna tell you what is a good look I do believe for Prime is Florida State University. It makes the most sense. Alma mater. Because not only would you have more time to build a foundation you have more resources than respectfully Colorado. I’m looking at one coach that stands out in Florida State that he could potentially be build a legacy. Bobby Bowden, right? , I don’t think he will have the same time frame in Dallas, Mike McCarthy, four years,” Newton started.

Advertisement

Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Recently, Sanders has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, but Newton himself believes that wouldn’t be an ideal destination for him, given the short tenure most head coaches have in that franchise: “On the bubble: Jason Garrett, nine years; his quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Matt Castle, Tony Romo, John Kitna, Wade Phillips. Three years. In this day and age, everything has changed. We want right now results, but we don’t have time to wait for nothing to microwave society. We want a Thanksgiving meal with microwave resources.”

Advertisement

see also Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian get encouraging news as top recruit commits to Texas Longhorns

Could the Jaguars be another potential destination for Sanders?

In line with the ongoing debate about the best destination for Deion Sanders after this season with the Buffaloes, journalist Elle Duncan made her stance clear, stating that his future should be with none other than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“If he’s going to go to the NFL, how about Jacksonville guys? They’re actually very much in the running to have one of the top picks. They’re very much in the running to have one of the top picks. Trevor Lawrence, it appears, at least in Jacksonville, his days are numbered. Shahid Khan is one of the most, so did Dak. Shahid Khan is one of the most loyal and patient owners that exist in the NFL. Deion, of course, is a Florida boy and you get to go to a place that really has no tradition of winning, save for a little pocket of time in the 90s when they were somewhat decent and relevant. You get to go and resurrect a franchise that really never was. And make your own imprint there. Why not go there?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deion Sanders’ opinion on the NFL

Although Deion Sanders has recently been linked to several NFL franchises, and many have suggested he might switch programs within the NCAAF, the coach himself made his stance clear earlier this year about coaching in the best league in the world.

Advertisement

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” Sanders told SI.com in January. “I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

Advertisement

Deion Sanders currently doesn’t even rank among the top 30 highest-paid coaches in College Football, and making the jump to the NFL could be a significant change for his future. However, he has already made his thoughts on the matter clear.