NHL News: Sidney Crosby's teammate makes honest admission after Penguins loss to Blue Jackets

The Pittsburgh Penguins extended their losing streak with a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, prompting one of Sidney Crosby’s teammates to address the team’s struggles.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have suffered a significant decline in performance, with their recent loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets further highlighting their struggles. Goaltender Tristan Jarry, teammate of Sidney Crosby, spoke candidly about the team’s challenging situation. Once a perennial contender in the NHL, the Penguins now find themselves in a precarious position in the standings.

Tristan Jarry had a modest performance in the game, stopping 33 of the 38 shots he faced on Friday night. Despite his efforts, the team was unable to withstand the Blue Jackets’ relentless attack.

“Obviously, their game plan was to get a lot of pucks to the net, get a lot of bodies to the net, and just battle,” Jarry said via the team’s official website. “I think they got to a lot of pucks before we did, and it was tough to recover. They kept the pressure on throughout most of the game. We got some momentum back in the second, but they just kept pressing, and it was hard for us to defend.”

The Penguins’ losing streak in the NHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins started the season strong, winning three of their first five games. However, since then, their form has deteriorated, with the team winning just three of their last 14 games. Following the loss to the Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh is now only one point ahead of the last place in the Metropolitan Division.

Tristan Jarry #35 and Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins wait the results of a review of P.K. Subban’s #76 of the New Jersey Devils goal in the third period at Prudential Center. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

An uncertain future for the Penguins

The Penguins’ losing streak in the NHL has sparked speculation about the team’s future. Some have suggested that head coach Mike Sullivan could face dismissal if the team’s results do not improve. The organization may need to consider tough decisions, including a potential rebuild, to rejuvenate the roster and remain competitive in the league.

For now, the Penguins must focus on improving their game and regaining confidence. With a challenging schedule ahead, the team will have to battle hard to avoid falling further in the standings.