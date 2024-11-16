Charles Barkley blasts NBA GMs for overlooking LeBron James' Lakers teammate

Former NBA player Charles Barkley has praised LeBron James' young teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers and criticized other NBA teams.

Former NBA player Charles Barkley has expressed his admiration for Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James. Barkley believes NBA teams made a significant mistake by letting rookie Dalton Knecht slip in the draft, calling the Lakers fortunate to have secured him.

Los Angeles Lakers selected Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In just 11 games, the emerging player has already demonstrated his ability to contribute effectively. The Lakers have been gradually integrating him into different aspects of their game plan.

Despite a slow start to the regular season, Knecht showcased his potential during the preseason. His standout performance against the Phoenix Suns, where he scored 35 points, caught the attention of many, including Barkley.

“These NBA general managers don’t have any idea what they’re doing. Letting the Lakers get Dalton Knecht was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen. That’s a bad boy right there. Dalton Knecht: remember that name, y’all,” Charles Barkley said via @NBAonTNT.

Knecht needs more minutes with the Lakers

It has taken Knecht 11 games to log 30 minutes on the court in a single game. His playing time has fluctuated, with the rookie surpassing 20 minutes in only four games so far. The inconsistency in minutes highlights the Lakers’ cautious approach to his development.

What’s next for Dalton Knecht with the Lakers?

Although Knecht still has much to prove in the NBA, his potential is undeniable. With time and experience, he could become a key player for the Lakers in the years to come. The team is taking a balanced approach to his integration, which is a common strategy for NBA rookies of his caliber.