The Buffalo Bills got a tough injury update before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are ready to face their biggest challenge of the season when they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The result could determine which team gets home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Right now, the Bills have an 8-2 record with a total control of the AFC East. The division is almost locked in with a five game advantage, considering the tiebreaker, over the Miami Dolphins. Jets and Patriots are out of that race at 3-7.

However, Sean McDermott and his players finally want to take this dominance in the NFL to another level. The franchise hasn’t won the Super Bowl in its entire history and this could be the best chance to finally achieve that.

Who got injured with the Bills?

The Buffalo Bills confirmed that Dalton Kincaid won’t be available for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a left knee injury which occurred during last week’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris will carry the load at the tight end position. Furthermore, wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) and linebacker Matt Milano (biceps) are also out.

