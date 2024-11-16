NBA News: LeBron James breaks silence after fourth consecutive Triple-Double with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to showcase his greatness at 39, recording his fourth consecutive triple-double of the NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has once again amazed the basketball world with an impressive triple-double streak. In his latest game against the San Antonio Spurs, James recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists, leading his team to a commanding victory.

This historic feat places James among a select group of players who have achieved four consecutive triple-doubles. With 117 career triple-doubles, he now holds the fifth-most in NBA history.

Despite his age, LeBron continues to dominate as one of the league’s best players. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the court is remarkable, and his influence on his team remains undeniable.

The Lakers, led by LeBron James, have started the season strong. His presence elevates his teammates’ performance, positioning the team as serious title contenders. “The best thing about my game is I can have [no] rhythm offensively and still have an impact on the game,” James said. “I was able to do that tonight.”

Reflecting on his milestone, LeBron acknowledged the challenges of sustaining such excellence in his 22nd NBA season. “Probably that I did it in Season 22,” he said about achieving his 117th career triple-double. “To still have the energy to do that and the effort—it takes a lot. But it also takes great teammates. Those assists only happen when guys are making shots. I just try to put the ball on time, on target, and then defensively rebound and help on the glass with [Anthony Davis] and the rest of the guys. And sprinkle in a little points from time to time.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers pushes the ball down court past Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of the Emirates NBA Cup game at the Frost Bank Center on November 15, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

James’ four consecutive Triple-Doubles

LeBron’s incredible streak of four triple-doubles coincided with four straight wins for the Lakers:

21 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists in a 116–106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers

in a 116–106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers 19 points, 12 rebounds, 16 assists in a 123–103 win over the Toronto Raptors

in a 123–103 win over the Toronto Raptors 35 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists in a 128–123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies

in a 128–123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies 15 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists in a 128–109 win against the Spurs

LeBron’s future in the NBA

While LeBron has made it clear he won’t play indefinitely, his current performance shows he still has much to offer. His dedication to the game and his adaptability to basketball’s evolution make him a once-in-a-generation player.

As LeBron continues to defy expectations, his NBA legacy grows with every performance. He consistently proves why he is considered one of the greatest players in basketball history.