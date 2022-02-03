Indiana Pacers big man Indiana Sabonis continues to gauge trade interest around the league. Now, it seems like the Washington Wizards are ready to make a move for him.

The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner, and as it happens nearly every year, multiple big-name players are expected to be on the move. Among them, we find Indiana Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

The former OKC Thunder forward has become one of the league's most efficient scorers and prolific rebounders, and his playmaking skills for a guy his size make him an appealing asset for most contenders.

That's why it's not a surprise to see multiple teams, including the Washington Wizards, getting ready to make a big push to try and acquire his services; according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards Want To Trade For Domantas Sabonis

"As the Wizards have discussed adding key reinforcements such as Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has also emerged as another significant trade target, sources told B/R," Fischer wrote.

"Word has since trickled around the league that Beal would welcome playing with Sabonis, although one source with knowledge of the situation maintained Beal has not actively encouraged the Wizards to acquire him," the report added. "League personnel say the Pacers are seeking a package similar to or greater than the haul Nikola Vucevic drew for the Orlando Magic last season. Only Sacramento, New Orleans and Washington have been linked by league personnel as Sabonis suitors with significant interest."

For context, the Magic got Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and a couple of first-round picks from the Bulls in return for Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu; so it's only fair to think that Sabonis is worth something similar at the very least.

Thus far, the Lithuanian forward/center has been the lone bright spot for his team, boasting averages of 19.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 58.1% from the floor.