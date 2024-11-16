Deion Sanders talked about the next team for his son Shedeur in the NFL after a great career as quarterback in Colorado.

Deion Sanders , the former legend of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys , keeps doing a remarkable job with Colorado in college football . The leader of that massive transformation has been his son, Shedeur.

Right now, the young quarterback is projected to be a Top 5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. That could be a historic date for the Buffaloes as Travis Hunter could also be selected No.1 overall.

However, there’s a lot of controversy around Shedeur’s future as Coach Prime has warned teams that he won’t allow a bad franchise to recruit his players. Deion wants a call from Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which team will Shedeur Sanders play for in the NFL?

The Dallas Cowboys have been rumored to be interested in drafting Shedeur Sanders, but, the final order for the 2025 NFL Draft will be determined according to each team’s record at the end of the season.

Advertisement

During an interview with Speak, Coach Prime answered if he could hint the region of the country in which the next team of Shedeur in the NFL is located. Of course, the former star didn’t reveal that, but, he sent a clear message of what he wants for his son.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Deion Sanders sends strong warning to Cowboys or any bad team trying to draft Shedeur Sanders

“Someone in an organization that understands what they’re doing. Not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves if you don’t have the support in the infrastructure of the team. The direction of where we’re going. Forget the line. He has played with lines that haven’t been great, but he has been able to do his thing. He can deal with anything. Shedeur has a true gift. This kid loves this game and he has an insatiable appetite to win. I want somebody to be able to propel him to the next level. Not just get drafted by a team.”