New York Jets fans receive important news about Davante Adams' return

The WR missed two days of practice with the New York Jets. Davante Adams is still dealing with a wrist injury, in addition to another illness.

The New York Jets‘ season is literally on the line, as another loss this NFL season would mean that Aaron Rodgers‘ team would have to say goodbye to playoff hopes until next year. As they head into a crucial matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the availability of Davante Adams remains uncertain.

With just three wins and seven losses, the Jets’ campaign has turned into a real struggle, especially considering the high expectations surrounding Davante Adams’ arrival at the start of the season. The former Raiders WR has been unable to give his 100% due to a wrist injury and another illness.

Adams missed two consecutive practices for Jeff Ulbrich’s team. However, to the relief of all Jets fans, the talented receiver returned to practice alongside his teammates, and it seems he will be available to face the Colts.

The news was confirmed by NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @rydunleavy: “Jets WR Davante Adams (illness) back at practice after downing some soup yesterday in locker room.”

Although Davante Adams has yet to fully showcase his potential, not only due to his physical issues but also because of the team’s overall underperformance, the mere fact that he is available to help his teammate Aaron Rodgers presents a significant threat to any opposing team.

What will happen with Aaron Rodgers?

His advanced age, his recent serious injury, and the poor season by the New York Jets are all factors that put Aaron Rodgers’ future as an NFL player in jeopardy. In light of this situation, the player himself has made a final decision regarding his future.

In a recent interview with the press, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback was firm in his response when asked if he intends to continue for another year in the league: “I think so, yeah.”

Rodgers will turn 41 next year, making him one of the oldest players in the NFL, especially at his position. If he stays healthy, there’s no doubt he has the talent to continue playing for several more seasons.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

What’s next for the New York Jets?

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 17th

vs Seattle Seahawks, December 1st

vs Miami Dolphins, December 8th

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 15th

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 22nd