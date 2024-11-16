Since his arrival in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell has been a scoring and leadership machine. What many don’t know is that his financial success rivals his on-court performance. Check out the net worth of the Cavaliers star.

Donovan Mitchell has proven to be much more than just a basketball player; he is a rising force both on and off the court since his NBA debut. Undoubtedly, he has cemented his place among the league’s best shooting guards.

With multiple All-Star selections and a notable impact on his team’s performance, his explosive scoring ability and leadership of the Cleveland Cavaliers have been key to his success, which is also reflected in his financial situation.

From his rookie contract with the Utah Jazz to his multimillion-dollar deals with the Cavaliers and lucrative endorsements, “Spida‘s” net worth continues to grow, reaching substantial figures as of November 2024.

What is Donovan Mitchell’s net worth?

Cleveland Cavaliers player Donovan Mitchell has a net worth of $20 million as of November 2024. This wealth stems from a mix of lucrative NBA contracts, endorsement deals, and his ventures outside of basketball.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on September 30, 2024. (Source: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In terms of salary, the NBA star signed a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cavaliers in 2023, guaranteeing him an average annual salary of $50.1 million between 2025 and 2028.

His current salary for the 2024-2025 season is $34.8 million. Over his career, he has amassed over $141.9 million in earnings solely from salaries, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Clutch Points.

His first contract was a 4-year deal worth $14.56 million, signed with the Utah Jazz in 2017. He then earned $3.6 million for the 2019-2020 season, which increased to $5.1 million in the 2020-2021 season.

Despite signing a new contract in November 2020, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in September 2022, marking a new chapter in his career, with significantly higher earnings and an elevated market value.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 18, 2024. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Beyond his financial achievements, he is recognized as one of the NBA’s top shooting guards, thanks to his consistent performance and leadership with the Cavaliers. His impact both on and off the court makes him a standout figure.

Donovan Mitchell’s endorsements

Being one of the most recognized figures of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell not only possesses a vast fortune but also holds several important deals and endorsements, which have significantly boosted his earnings.

The most notable of these is his contract with Adidas, where he has his own line of shoes, the D.O.N. Issue series. It’s estimated that he earns between $5 and $15 million annually just from this agreement.

He also has deals with other major brands, such as BodyArmor, a beverage company, and doTerra, an essential oils company based in Utah. The list further includes New Era, 2K Sports, Zions Bank, Vivint, Stance and Panini.

Donovan Mitchell’s career earnings through years

Cleveland Cavaliers

2027-28 | $50.1 million

2025-26 | $37.1 million

2024-25 |$34.8 million

2023-24 |$32.6 million

2022-23 | $30.4 million

Utah Jazz

2022-23 | $1.7 million

2021-22 | $28.1 million

2020-21 | $5.2 million

2019 | $3.4 million

2018-19 | $3.1 million

2017-18 |$2.6 million