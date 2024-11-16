With a family of legends and unique talent, Arch Manning is ready to make his mark on football. His time as QB for the Texas Longhorns hasn't gone unnoticed, nor has his growing fortune. Check out his current net worth.

Arch Manning, one of the most promising quarterbacks in college football and a member of one of the most legendary dynasties in American football, has captured attention for his skill on the field and his growing fortune.

With his entry to the Texas Longhorns, the youngest member of the family dynasty, who is on track to have a successful NFL career, has positioned himself as one of the most anticipated figures in the sport.

The young star was included in the “All-American Bowl” and became the face of the younger generation of quarterbacks aspiring to the NFL, with his leadership abilities and work ethic also being praised.

What is Arch Manning’s net worth?

Arch Manning, the backup quarterback for the Texas Longhorns and part of the prominent Manning family, has an estimated net worth of $13 million as of November 2024, according to sources like Marca and Sportskeeda.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning walks off the field after the Big 12 Conference Championship NCAA, College League, USA college football game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2023. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

His presence on social media, where he has 327 followers as of November 2024, significantly enhances his commercial appeal, solidifying his status as one of the most influential college athletes.

Despite being the third quarterback on the roster behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy, he has demonstrated immense commercial potential due to his family legacy, talent and popularity among the younger generation.

His commitment to sports and philanthropy has also stood out, with portions of his earnings from certain deals directed to charitable organizations in Texas. This combination of legacy, marketing and skills has made him a player to watch closely.

How much is Arch Manning NIL?

His market value, driven by NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) agreements, is estimated at $3.1 million, positioning him as one of the most valuable college football players today, as Sportskeeda reported.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024. (Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

This includes earnings from contracts with well-known brands like Panini Trading Cards, as well as successful auctions, such as his autographed card, which sold for $102,500, setting a record for college player cards.

Thanks to his NIL agreements, the young star has reached the #2 position in college football NIL rankings and the #3 spot in the overall NIL 100 rankings, showcasing his remarkable large-scale marketability.

On July 9, 2024, Arch announced on his personal Instagram (@archmanning) that he will be featured in the video game EA Sports College Football 25, marking his collaboration with EA Sports, which is a significant step forward.

Which Manning is the richest?

Peyton Manning is the richest among the Manning family , with a net worth of $250 million, according to EssentiallySports. His wealth comes not only from his NFL career but also from endorsements, investments and media projects.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2024. (Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

His biggest earnings came after signing highly lucrative contracts with the Colts and the Broncos. Over his 18 years in the league, he secured major endorsement deals with brands like Nationwide, Papa John’s and Budweiser.

Trailing behind is his younger brother, Eli, with a substantial fortune, though smaller in comparison. While his career was also successful, his earnings from sponsorships and other off-field opportunities were not as vast as Peyton’s​.

Arch is tied with his father, Cooper, as they share the same net worth as of November 2024, with Archie Manning placed at the bottom of the list. Here’s the order of their wealth and respective earnings so far:

