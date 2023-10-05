The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets don’t like each other. It became loud and clear at the end of the last NBA season when they started throwing darts at each other.

They starred in an exciting series, but the Nuggets got the ultimate bragging rights for sweeping them. Also, they can talk as much as they want after winning the NBA championship.

That’s why their coach, Mike Malone, didn’t hesitate to hit back at Anthony Davis, shortly after he said he and LeBron James were looking forward to beating them next season.

Mike Malone Fuels Fire In Beef With Lakers

“As I said after that Game 4, we have tremendous respect for that team,” Malone said. “I have tremendous respect for Darvin Ham as a coach and the job that he did. I don’t listen to any of that stuff. I don’t know what they’re saying. And if we’re on their minds, then I guess that’s on them.”

Lakers and Nuggets will square off in the first game of the regular season, and it’s going to be fireworks for sure. This is the brewing of a new rivalry in the Western Conference.

At the end of the day, however, bragging rights will go to whoever ends up on top in the playoffs, so the Lakers will have to wait a long time to get back at them, if ever.