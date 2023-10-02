The Los Angeles Lakers found a very solid player in Austin Reaves. He wasn’t even picked in the NBA Draft and had to work his way up the rotation, but he’s now a key contributor to the team.

Reaves became the team’s starting shooting guard by the end of the season. More than that, he got a big payday, signing a $50+ million contract to stay with the purple and gold.

That’s what made a young woman realize that she may have made a mistake when she turned him down because she had a boyfriend. In fact, she went viral because of that.

Woman Goes Viral For ‘Fumbling’ Austin Reaves

That’s just how life goes at times. In fact, that young girl did exactly what she had to do, which was stay faithful to her partner. But in hindsight, she might not feel the same way.

Besides his $50+ million deal, Reaves also has a signature sneaker deal coming up. He became a fan favorite in Los Angeles and should have plenty of endorsement deals coming his way.

But hey, who knows? Maybe he doesn’t hold any grudges towards her. She seems to be single now, so maybe the Arkansas product will give her another opportunity.