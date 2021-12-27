Milwaukee Bucks will visit Orlando Magic this Tuesday, December 28, in a game valid for this 2021/22 NBA regular season. Find out everything about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Milwaukee Bucks, current champions, visit the Orlando Magic this Tuesday, December 28, in a match of the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks remain steadfast in their quest to defend the title they won this year against the Phoenix Suns. They are third in the Eastern Conference, with the same number of victories as the first, the Brooklyn Nets, but with more losses (9 for the Nets, against 13 for the Bucks). That is why they have a good chance before them of continuing to add victories against one of the weakest rivals this season.

The Orlando Magic, for their part, seem more interested in what happens in 2022 with a new NBA Draft than in improving their numbers this season. Just 7 wins in 34 games is the poor balance of the Florida franchise, and at this point (despite the fact that there is still a lot of regular season ahead) it does not seem that the Magic's tanking plans are going to change.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The match that these two rivals will play this Tuesday, December 28 at 7:00 PM (ET), will be the third between them in this 2021/22 NBA regular season. The first two were played on November 20 and November 22. In both cases, they were victories for the Milwaukee Bucks. The first by 117-108, and the second by 123-92.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Tuesday, December 28, at the Amway Center in Orlando, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports WI.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions

The bookmarkers have not yet given their favorite for this match, although they will most likely do so in the next few hours. However, the favoritism is for sure will be in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are a contender for the title and the third best team in the Conference, while the Magic are a tanking team this season.

