NBA News: Miami Heat anticipate key player's return for Sunday's game against Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat are determined to recover lost ground this NBA season, with Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks shaping up as a crucial opportunity. Adding to the optimism, one of the team’s most important players is expected to make his return from injury.

After an impressive 106-89 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Monday, the Miami Heat bounced back from previous struggles in the 2024-25 NBA season, putting on a dominant performance at the Kaseya Center. Jimmy Butler’s return from an ankle injury played a pivotal role in the victory, and now the team is set to welcome back another key player for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Terry Rozier, who missed the game against Philadelphia with a foot injury, left a noticeable gap in the roster, forcing head coach Erik Spoelstra to make adjustments. While the team managed a convincing win, Rozier’s presence will be essential to strengthening Miami’s chances moving forward.

“By Sunday, I should be perfectly fine,” Rozier told the Miami Herald, reassuring fans of his availability. “It’s nothing we’re too worried about. I got an MRI to make sure everything was good.” He also noted he missed the team’s last two practices, assuring that he will be available on Friday: “I’ll be back on the court and everything’s fine. It’s just been a little agitated, that’s all.”

Rozier credited the nearly week-long break between Monday’s win and Sunday’s game for providing ample recovery time. “I knew the schedule coming up would give me a couple of days to work on it and get everything right,” the 30-year-old guard added.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra looks on against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Good news for Erik Spoelstra

If Rozier’s recovery progresses as expected, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will finally have the opportunity to field his top four players—Rozier, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro—together for the first time in five games. The last time the quartet shared the court was during the November 8 game against the Denver Nuggets.

The head coach understands that Miami’s ability to seriously compete in the Eastern Conference hinges on having its core players healthy and performing at their best. However, a series of setbacks, including injuries to key players, has derailed the team’s momentum, contributing to a disappointing 6-7 record so far this season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. also on the mend

In addition to Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed Monday’s game against Philadelphia due to a sprained right ankle. Spoelstra addressed the injury concerns for both players, noting the timing of the extended break has been beneficial. “This break came at a good time for both of them,” Spoelstra told the Miami Herald. “It’s never ideal to get hurt, but at least this week has given them more time for treatment and preparation to ramp back up.”

