WNBA News: Las Vegas Aces star reportedly rejected a ‘Caitlin Clark like’ offer to join Unrivaled

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark wasn't the only big name who rejected a lucrative offer to join the Unrivaled. A star from Las Vegas Aces also said no to the 3-on-3 league.

This WNBA off-season will see the birth of Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 basketball league, co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. A day after it was reported that Caitlin Clark rejected the offer to play, Sports Business Journal reported that Las Vegas Aces star A’ka Wilson also said no to play with the new league.

While the outlet doesn’t specify how much was Wilson offered, it is reportedly even more than the $1 million salary that they offered Clark. The 2024 WNBA MVP opted to focus on rest and recovery during the offseason, which echoes Clark’s sentiments.

While the Fever expressed no objections to her participation, Clark chose to prioritize her long-term career goals. She may consider joining the league in future seasons, but for now, she will focus on her WNBA commitments, said the outlet.

However, if Wilson and Clark changed their minds for next season, we already know that they will land either on Phantom Basketball Club or Lunar Owls Basketball Club, which have the two wild card slots assigned.

A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces brings the ball up the court against the New York Liberty

Jackie Young, Marina Mabrey, Satou Sabally, Brittney Griner and Tiffany Hayes complete the squad for the The Phantom Club. Meanwhile, Lunar Owls’ roster has Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, league co-founder Napheesa Collier, Natasha Cloud and Shakira Austin.

Unrivaled to start in January

Despite Clark’s and Wilson’s absence in the league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who are also playing, Unrivaled has plenty of interesting talent to showcase. One of them is Chicago Sky’s forward Angel Reese, who was one of the first players to confirm her participation.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull, both Clark’s teammates in the Fever, are also part of the league. All of Unrivaled’s games will be played in Miami, beginning Jan. 17. The league will last eight weeks, and it will be aired on TNT and streamed on Max.

