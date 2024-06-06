Tom Brady appeared on the Boston Celtics' hype video for the 2024 NBA Finals, but the Dallas Mavericks got Patrick Mahomes for theirs.

The 2024 NBA Finals are finally here, and everyone in America is well aware. In fact, with the NFL still in the offseason, even Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes got involved in the series between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

The legendary quarterbacks took sides, with the seven-time Super Bowl champion looking at the camera in the hype video for Joe Mazzulla’s team, while the Kansas City Chiefs superstar hyped Jason Kidd’s men.

Brady’s appearance in the Celtics‘ piece of content makes sense considering his history with the New England Patriots, with whom he spent 20 of his 23 seasons in the National Football League.

Mahomes, on the other hand, is a lifelong Mavs fan as he was born in Tyler, Texas, just a few miles away from Dallas. His career led him to Kansas City, but the Texas Tech product doesn’t forget about his roots.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics.

What Brady and Mahomes said ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals

The Celtics have experienced the criticism and hatred from other fanbases throughout the season, with fans even chanting “We want Boston” as they wanted to see Jayson Tatum and company fall.

Brady, who used to be an unpopular star for opposing fans while in New England, understands what the Celtics have experienced this season. Which is why he emphasized on this situation in his hype video. “Really? You want Boston? Take it from me, that’s a bad idea,” Brady said.

Mahomes, on the other hand, stressed how the Mavs defied the odds this year, encouraging Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and company to get he job done.

“If you don’t believe in winning this title, you shouldn’t be here,” Mahomes said. “You know what it costs to get this far. Every moment of your life has led you to this. And if you want to hold that trophy, it will cost a lot more. Nobody expected the Mavs. Nobody wanted the Mavs. But nobody can deny it that you’ve earned it.”

Brady and Mahomes’ history with championships

Both Brady and Mahomes know a thing or two about winning championships. While the former holds the record for the most Super Bowl victories with seven, the latter is looking to chase that feat with three titles at just 28.

The Chiefs star is even looking for an unprecedented three-peat in the NFL after leading Kansas City to the top in the last two seasons. However, Brady did set the head-to-head playoff record against Mahomes in his favor before calling it a career.

Brady first gained the upper hand in the 2019 AFC Championship Game with the Patriots, eventually beating Mahomes’ Chiefs for his seventh and last Super Bowl ring in 2021, this time in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.