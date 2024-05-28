The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes leading the offense, but now they’re looking for more: to pull off a third championship in a row, something not even the NFL’s most successful player, Tom Brady, has been able to achieve.

The legendary quarterback managed to go back-to-back with the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005, but that was his only run of consecutive championships. That’s why he knows a thing or two about the difficulty of stringing titles together.

As a matter of fact, Brady admitted on The Herd that Mahomes and company may found it hard to go the distance again in 2024-25: “To win one Super Bowl is extremely difficult. To win two back-to-back, what the Chiefs have done, as we know in the history of the sport, is nearly impossible. Win three in a row. There’s a reason why no one’s done it. To put three of those together, in back-to-back-to-back seasons, with drafting last, a very hard schedule, and all of the turnover in free agency. Guys continuing to be motivated, it’s a big challenge.”

Brady has a fair point, as no team has ever been crowned for three straight years in the National Football League so far. That said, Kansas City has the ambition, talent, and desire to do it.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chief defeat the Patriots 23-16 at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Brady knows Chiefs are helping Mahomes to keep on winning

The Chiefs have stayed busy in the offseason aiming to put Mahomes in a position to succeed again. Apart from keeping the core formed by the signal-caller along with head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce, the team has been able to retain other key contributors such as DT Chris Jones and LB Drue Tranquill.

In addition, Mahomes will have new weapons for the 2024 NFL season with Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and Xavier Worthy boosting a WR room that left much to be desired in 2023.

That’s why, after all, Brady doesn’t dare to completely rule out the Chiefs as 2025 Super Bowl candidates: “That’s not to say the Chiefs couldn’t accomplish that. Believe me, everybody would probably put them as one of the odds-on favorites to do it. Even then, there’s not a 50 percent chance of that happening. They’re way less than that. Those players are going to show up every day, they’re going to have to put in the work like they have.”