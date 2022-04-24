Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors will face at Wells Fargo Center for Game 5 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game in the United States.

Philadelphia 76ers will have a new chance to close down this playoff series against Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

The 76ers had their first opportunity to close down this First Round Playoff series but they came out short in Toronto when they lost 110-102 against the Raptors. Joel Embiid played with a thumb injury, however he registered 21 points, 3 assists and 8 rebounds. His teammate James Harden couldn't avoid to lose the game as he registered 22 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

On the other hand, Toronto Raptors faced elimination at home. However, Pascal Siakam made an stellar perfomance and registered 34 points, 5 assits and 8 rebounds. Alongside Gary Trent Jr, he registered 24 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Their star Fred VanFleet left the game after playing 15 minutes, with what the Raptors said was a strained hip flexor, he is questionable for Game 5.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Monday, April 25, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Time by states in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

Toronto Raptors avoided the First Round sweep against Philadelphia 76ers and forced a Game 5 to be played in Wells Fargo Center in Philly. Siakam and Trent Jr led the Raptors to a 110-102 win. Pascal with 34 points and Gary with 24 points were the most of their team. The newly crowned NBA Rookie of Year, Scottie Barnes returned from injury to register 6 points and 11 rebounds.

76ers struggled as their star Embiid. The thumb injury led him to miss shots. However he played 39 minutes in Game 4 and he wants to play Game 5 at home at all costs. Only Harden was able to help, he registered 22 points but it wasn't enough. For this Monday's Game 5, the 76ers will have the home-court advantage to try and close down this NBA Playoffs series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 between Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors to be played on Monday April 25, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will be broadcast on NBA TV in the United States.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction and Odds

Raptors won last Saturday against 76ers to stay alive in a 3-1 losing playoff series. Raptors will have to push harder in Game 5 in Philly if they want force a Game 6 to this playoff series. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Philadelphia 76ers with -333 odds, while Toronto Raptors have +260 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 209.5 points for Game 5 of this First Round playoff series.

