The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to offload Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner and are currently looking for alternatives.

It has been a season to forget for the Indiana Pacers, a year which currently has the team with a 14-23 record in the NBA. The Pacers are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

The club heads are looking at ways to “retool” not “rebuild” the organization going forward and players Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are on the trading block according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Pacers owner Herb Simon was clear as to how he wants the team to operate moving forward, “We’re not a franchise that’s going to dump to get a better pick. We’re going to try to win every game. Sometimes, we’ll develop rookies who may cost us a game, but we’ll never go into a game to lose while I’m an owner. I don’t believe in that. Some teams do, but I don’t believe in that.”

What kind of players do the Pacers want for Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner

According to The Ringer, the type of players the Pacers may be looking at are “theoretical targets such as De’Aaron Fox, Ben Simmons, and Pascal Siakam—guys who are of near-equal value to Sabonis and Turner, or even upgrades.”

Turner has been the subject of various trade rumors the last few seasons. The six-year veteran has 13.4 points per game this season with 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Sabonis on the other hand is a two-time All-Star and would be a huge bargaining chip for the team. The Pacers need star power and Ben Simmons would be an ideal candidate for the team given his troubles at Philadelphia, it would be a less complicated deal as the 76ers aren’t giving Simmons away for free but also want to end the ordeal as quickly as possible.

