Portugal take on Slovenia in the Round of 16 at the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

Portugal vs Slovenia: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

In a highly anticipated 2024 Euro Round of 16 clash, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face off against Slovenia.



Portugal had no major problems qualifying for the Round of 16 in Euro 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s squad dominated the group stage by securing victories in their first two games, amassing 6 points to top their group. However, a surprising defeat to Georgia on Matchday 3 has raised some concerns among fans and analysts alike.

Despite this stumble, Portugal remain the favorite in their upcoming clash against Slovenia, a team yet to taste victory in this tournament. Slovenia have managed three draws, enough to advance as one of the best third-placed teams. With Jan Oblak as their star player, Slovenia know they are the underdogs but are also aware of Portugal‘s vulnerabilities. They will be looking to capitalize on any opportunities to cause an upset.

Portugal vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 2)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 2)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 2)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 2)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Slovenia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Portugal vs Slovenia in the USA

Title favorites Portugal face off against Slovenia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024, with Slovenia eager to pull off an upset.

Jan Oblak of Slovenia – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Euro 2024, spanning from June 14 to July 14, stands out as a marquee event this summer, featuring Europe's elite teams and star players.

Portugal vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: VIVA, TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TLN

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste, TV service

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Live Sport 24

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Slovenia: TV Slovenija 2, HRT 2, SportKlub 1 Slovenia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.