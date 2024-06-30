In a highly anticipated 2024 Euro Round of 16 clash, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face off against Slovenia. USA fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, available via traditional TV broadcasts and live streaming services. Catch all the excitement of this game on ViX Premium for just $4.99!
Portugal had no major problems qualifying for the Round of 16 in Euro 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s squad dominated the group stage by securing victories in their first two games, amassing 6 points to top their group. However, a surprising defeat to Georgia on Matchday 3 has raised some concerns among fans and analysts alike.
Despite this stumble, Portugal remain the favorite in their upcoming clash against Slovenia, a team yet to taste victory in this tournament. Slovenia have managed three draws, enough to advance as one of the best third-placed teams. With Jan Oblak as their star player, Slovenia know they are the underdogs but are also aware of Portugal‘s vulnerabilities. They will be looking to capitalize on any opportunities to cause an upset.
Portugal vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (July 2)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 2)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (July 2)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 2)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 2)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Slovenia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Portugal vs Slovenia in the USA
Title favorites Portugal face off against Slovenia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024, with Slovenia eager to pull off an upset. Catch all the action in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!
Euro 2024, spanning from June 14 to July 14, stands out as a marquee event this summer, featuring Europe’s elite teams and star players. ViX Premium has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for all 51 games of Euro 2024, complete with Spanish commentary, highlighting key matchups like the eagerly anticipated Portugal vs Slovenia clash.
Portugal vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports
Canada: VIVA, TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TLN
France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1
Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste, TV service
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision
International: Live Sport 24
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1
Slovenia: TV Slovenija 2, HRT 2, SportKlub 1 Slovenia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One
USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.