The 33-year-old Manchester City midfielder has cast doubt on whether he will continue with Belgium.

Kevin De Bruyne is a generational talent, widely regarded as one of Belgium‘s greatest players. The Manchester City star has earned 104 caps and scored 28 goals for his national side, with a highlight being Belgium’s third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

While Belgium continues to possess fantastic players, the team is currently undergoing a generational shift. The recent 1-0 defeat to France in the round of 16 further underscores that a golden generation of players has come and gone, signaling a need for renewal.

In what many considered a disappointing Euro 2024 for Belgium, their biggest star Kevin De Bruyne is contemplating his future. Although he has placed his international career in doubt as he evaluates his options.

Kevin De Bruyne’s Future with Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne commented on his future with the Belgian national team: “It’s too early to answer. Let me process this loss… It’s been a very long season, and I need to rest my body. I will make my decision after the summer.”

Kevin De Bruyne has been a cornerstone of the Belgium national football team, showcasing exceptional playmaking abilities and vision since his debut in 2010. Known for his precise passing, powerful shots, and strategic awareness on the field, De Bruyne has played a pivotal role in Belgium’s rise as a formidable force in international football.

His contributions were instrumental in Belgium’s third-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he provided crucial assists and scored key goals throughout the tournament, cementing his status as one of the team’s star players.

Beyond the World Cup, De Bruyne has been a consistent performer in UEFA European Championship qualifiers and finals, helping Belgium achieve top rankings in FIFA’s world standings.

His technical prowess and leadership have made him a vital figure in the national team’s midfield, earning accolades such as Belgian Footballer of the Year multiple times. De Bruyne continues to be a linchpin for Belgium, guiding the team with creativity and determination on the international stage.